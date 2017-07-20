Tales of the Cocktail enters its 15th year

Visitors try Deep Eddy Vodka at a Tales of the Cocktail tasting.

Tales of the Cocktail is in its 15th year as it welcomes thousands of bartenders and cocktail aficionados to the French Quarter for its annual event.

The event features multiple seminars by industry leaders and tastings of the some of the newest cocktails and mixers available.

Tales is headquartered at the Hotel Monteleone, but also features events and tastings, as well as a market, at the Royal Sonesta.

Visitors can purchase tickets for the seminars and tastings here.

