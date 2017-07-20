Parish President warns he lacks personnel to adequately staff pump stations during a hurricane

Some Lakeview residents say they're fed up with the U.S. Postal Service.more>>
Some Lakeview residents say they're fed up with the U.S. Postal Service.more>>
Tales of the Cocktail is in its 15th year as it welcomes thousands of bartenders and cocktail aficionados to the French Quarter for its annual event.more>>
Tales of the Cocktail is in its 15th year as it welcomes thousands of bartenders and cocktail aficionados to the French Quarter for its annual event.more>>
A man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy on his birthday was indicted on a negligent homicide charge on Wednesday, July 19.more>>
A man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy on his birthday was indicted on a negligent homicide charge on Wednesday, July 19.more>>
A grand jury indicted a man on a charge of first-degree murder Thursday for the death of his 7-week-old son in May. Anthony Dearmas, 25, is accused of bludgeoning the infant to death. .more>>
A grand jury indicted a man on a charge of first-degree murder Thursday for the death of his 7-week-old son in May. Anthony Dearmas, 25, is accused of bludgeoning the infant to death. .more>>
The blazing hot weather of the past couple of days will likely linger into Friday.more>>
The blazing hot weather of the past couple of days will likely linger into Friday.more>>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.more>>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.more>>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.more>>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.more>>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.more>>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.more>>
Video from the January arrest of a suspect accused of dealing drugs shows an officer placing a plastic bag into a can and hiding it under debris while two other officers look on.more>>
Video from the January arrest of a suspect accused of dealing drugs shows an officer placing a plastic bag into a can and hiding it under debris while two other officers look on.more>>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.more>>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.more>>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.more>>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.more>>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.more>>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.more>>
The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.more>>
The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.more>>