How Saints fans get Training Camp tickets

New Orleans Saints 2017 Training Camp will feature a total of 11 practices open to the public at their Metairie Training Facility, including six on weekend mornings and seven workouts featuring a Fan Fest.

Fans interested in attending any of the open training camp practices will require a ticket for entry. FREE tickets can be claimed by visiting www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp.

Tickets will be limited to four per individual registrant and must be used for the specific practice requested. Tickets will be available for the Aug. 24 joint practice with the Houston Texans at a later date. Fans with questions can contact the Saints ticket office at (504) 731-1700. Gates will open to the public 50 minutes prior to each practice. Limited bleacher seating is available. Standing room along the fence line is also available.

Where to park at Saints Training Camp practice.

Information provided by New Orleans Saints Media Relations and subject to change.

