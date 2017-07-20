Where to park for Saints Training Camp practices

The Saints are returning to Metairie for training camp in 2017.

New Orleans Saints Training Camp in Metairie is a free event, however a ticket is required for fans of all ages to enter. Tickets are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Register for your tickets here.

Parking Information: Parking at practices is free based on availability. Public parking is available in parking lots close to the team facility off of Airline Drive in Metairie for practices. For the practices on July 29-30, Aug. 5-6, Aug. 12-13 and on Aug. 24, the entrance at the corner of Elise Drive and Airline Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic and fans will enter to park at the West entrance to New Orleans Baby Cakes Stadium on Airline Drive. Items left in vehicles should be stored out of sight.

How to get autographs during Saints Training Camp.

