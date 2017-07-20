Sheriff: 84-year-old woman died of natural causes

A woman died of natural causes at this living facility. (FOX 8)

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said an 84-year-old woman, whose death was declared a homicide, died of natural causes at a living facility.

Police said officers were called to the Christopher Homes' Metairie Manor facility at 4937 York Street around 7:55 p.m. for what first appeared to be a death by natural causes.

However, an autopsy Wednesday morning revealed that Pauline Ballon died from strangulation. but that was not the case, according to the sheriff's office.

Normand said Thursday that Metairie Manor has an “incredible” surveillance camera system. A review showed no one had access to her room. Her window was never opened.

“We can say that no one had access to her. We are pleased we are able to rule out foul play,” Normand said.

He said the circumstance was “weird.”

