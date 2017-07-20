Sheriff: 84-year-old woman died of natural causes

The blazing hot weather of the past couple of days will likely linger into Friday.more>>
Parking at practices is free based on availability.more>>
How to make the most of Saints Training Camp this season.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said an 84-year-old woman, whose death was declared a homicide, died of natural causes at a living facility.more>>
Saints fans interested in attending any of the open practices can find free tickets here.more>>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.more>>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.more>>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.more>>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.more>>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.more>>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.more>>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.more>>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."more>>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.more>>
