Do's and don'ts for attending Saints Training Camp in Metairie

The Saints are returning to Metairie for training camp in 2017.

New Orleans Saints Training Camp in Metairie is a free event however a ticket is required for fans of all ages to enter.

Here is how to make the most of your Saints Training Camp experience this season.

Get a free ticket to attend. Get your ticket here. Schedule updates will be made regularly. Check here. Please note that, in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat) practices will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public. Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the football operations staff.

Fan Fest Practice Days: On July 29 and 30, Aug. 5 and 6, Aug. 12 and 13 and on Aug. 24 from 8:00-11:30 a.m., the Saints will host Fan Fest adjacent to the practice fields for ticketed fans. Offerings will include interactive Saints and New Orleans Pelicans-themed fan experiences, concession offerings and merchandise booths offering the newest Saints gear.

Player Autographs: Following each practice, Saints players will sign autographs for fans. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time and other circumstances permit. Please note, however, that autographs are not guaranteed nor are any specific players guaranteed to sign autographs.

Still Photos, Video and cameras/binoculars: Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches long will be permitted. Binocular cases and camera bags are subject to screening.

Hand-Wanding/Prohibited Items: Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Saints Training Camp, the following items are prohibited:

· Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities.

· Backpacks, duffel bags, large bags and hard containers

· Bicycles

· Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs.

· Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices

· Laser pens

· Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)

· Objects that may obstruct another fan’s view, including umbrellas of over 4’ in diameter

· Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16”x14”x13” are allowed).

· Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

· Selfie sticks and video cameras

· Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices).

· Any other item deemed unacceptable by New Orleans Saints management.

Fans are reminded to please leave such items appropriately secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.

Concessions: Food, beverages and merchandise featuring the newest Saints gear are available for purchase.

Restrooms: Restrooms are available.

Special Needs: Visitors with special needs should see a Saints representative for appropriate assistance. The ADA drop-off site is in front of the main entrance gate for practice. On the dates where the Fan Fest is active, the ADA drop off location is across from the Saints Business Lot directly in front of the Saints Office Building. A viewing area is available for our disabled fans.

No Smoking: The New Orleans Saints Practice Facility is a smoke-free facility and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are allowed on the grounds.

