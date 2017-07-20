Storms return for the weekend

The blazing hot weather of the past couple of days will likely linger into Friday. However, that will be a transitional day with a few spotty storms possible once again.

An area of low pressure will bring more clouds and a better chance for rain this weekend. This allows highs to return to around 90 degrees.

Another surge of dry, hot air looks to return next week with little or no rain likely into Wednesday. Highs will return to the mid 90s. Some late day storms are possible by next Thursday, but it will remain quite hot.

There is no tropical development expected in the foreseeable future.

