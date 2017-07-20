North Shore man indicted for murder of 7-week-old-son

A grand jury indicted a man on a charge of first-degree murder Thursday for the death of his 7-week-old son in May.

Anthony Dearmas, 25, is accused of bludgeoning the infant to death. He allegedly hit the baby and knocked him on the ground inside their mobile home because the child would not stop crying. He was charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Eagle Lake Blvd. near Slidell.

The child was taken to the hospital, but later died as a result of blunt force trauma and multiple skull fractures, prosecutors said.

