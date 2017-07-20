Candidates for N.O. mayor need well-thought out anti crime message experts say

The Saints countdown is done ranking newcomers after six were unveiled in the first ten on our list.more>>
The price of the videoboard tops $3 million.more>>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Bruce Simmons was welcomed back to work with a special ceremony Thursday.more>>
Slidell police arrested a 20-year-old New Orleans woman who cut off an officer in traffic.more>>
The city’s mayoral candidates have put forth a lot of ideas, but a local criminologist and a political analyst said the message they must articulate best is on how to end the city’s violent crime problem.more>>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.more>>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.more>>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.more>>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Earlier this week there were reports of Ruby Tequila's being closed down in Lubbock at both locations. We have checked each day to see if the restaurants were open the following day, as promised by the signage. Since then, the doors have stayed closed.more>>
A man is in jail after an electric shopping cart was stolen from an East Texas Walmart.more>>
The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.more>>
