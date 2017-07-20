Police: driver who cut off an officer busted with stolen car

Slidell police arrested a 20-year-old New Orleans woman who they say cut off an officer in traffic.

Authorities say on the morning of July 12, a traffic officer had to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision after a woman cut him off while driving on Old Spanish Trail.

The officer pulled the driver, Kayla Goodman, over in a nearby parking lot. He discovered the vehicle she was in was reported stolen from New Orleans.

"If you're a criminal driving around in a stolen vehicle, it probably isn't the smartest thing in the world to cut off a traffic cop on a motorcycle," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. "They'll get you every time!"

Police say Goodman told them "someone had let her borrow the vehicle." She was booked with illegal possession of stolen property.

The stolen 2007 white Jeep Liberty will be returned to its rightful owner.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.