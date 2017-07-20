LSU to dazzle tiger fans with videoboard upgrade

The board features two high-definition screens. Each screen covers 882 square feet of video space. (Source: Twitter/LSU Gymnastics)

An upgrade to LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center will give the school the largest center-hung videoboard in college basketball.

The board features two high-definition screens. Each screen covers 882 square feet of video space.

"This is a huge upgrade to that facility that will have an immediate impact for our fans," LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said. "It's a perfect match for the excitement we can expect in that arena with volleyball, women's basketball, and of course our top-ranked gymnastics program and our men's basketball team under new head coach Will Wade."

The school says the videoboard, priced at over $3 million, was fully funded by the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.