Ranking the Saints: Players 5 to 1

The final five players on our Saints Countdown are here but unfortunately for the franchise, injury questions loom large over the beginning of the list:

#5 - Terron Armstead's undeniable talent gets him on this list but health concerns are starting to add up. A labrum injury will sideline the left tackle for four to six months. That means there's a legitimate chance that he won't play at all this season.

The hope is that he can heal fast because the Saints offensive line becomes an elite unit with him on the field.

#4 - Center Max Unger is still recovering from a foot injury and the latest timetable for his return is opening week. The Saints are again left hoping that an offensive lineman will be a quick healer who doesn't suffer any setbacks.

Unger is a rock in the middle which matters for Drew Brees, more than for just about any quarterback in the league. Plus, unlike other positions, there really isn't anyone else that comes close to doing what Unger does.

For the Saints to be successful, they'll need Unger back to full strength, sooner rather than later.

#3 - What a rookie season it was for Mike Thomas, who burst onto the scene with 92 receptions, over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns.

He set the bar high for himself in year two but will be expected to surpass it. His emergence was a big reason why the team felt comfortable enough to trade Brandin Cooks.

If he continues on this path, it won't be long before he's even higher on this list.

#2 - Defensive end Cam Jordan is one of the most consistently underrated players in the NFL.

Year in and year out, Jordan is one of the highest-graded defensive ends in football and has been the one constant through years of defensive ineptitude.

Last year, Jordan finished with seven and a half sacks. If the team can finally find him a running mate on the opposite side, those numbers should improve in 2017.

#1 - It's no secret. The number one player on our countdown is number nine, quarterback Drew Brees. The New Orleans Saints are still Brees' team. There's no telling where this team would have been the last few years without him.

At 38, Brees is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. As he just completed his fifth 5,000-yard season. However, this is the final year of his contract and he's hinted how much he wants to get back to winning. Could another mediocre season mean the end of Brees' time in New Orleans?

Hopefully the organization won't have to answer that question.

