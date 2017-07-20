Bayou Blue man arrested for sexual battery in two parishes

Lafourche Parish deputies said a man who faces sexual battery charges in Terrebonne Parish, now faces similar charges in Lafourche Parish.

Brody Guidry, 21, of Bayou Blue was arrested Tuesday for sexual battery on a child under the age of ten.

Terrebonne investigators started investigating Guidry on May 30 after being alerted about a minor female child being sexually assaulted.

The mother of the child told Terrebonne detectives that her daughter told her that Guidry touched her in an inappropriate manner during a sleep over.

Detectives said the next day, Guidry admitted to them that he inappropriately touched the child on more than one occasion. Guidry was then arrested for sexual battery.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office detectives also learned of an incident where Guidry reportedly touched the same female child in a separate incident at a residence in Lafourche Parish.

Guidry was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with sexual battery (forcible fondling). His bond is set at $75,000.

