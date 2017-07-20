Governor pushes back against 'stop and frisk' practice for New Orleans

Governor John Bel Edwards disagreed with suggestions that New Orleans police officers should use stop and frisk as a crime fighting tool.more>>
Each year, con artists defraud people out of millions of dollars, and experts say as temperatures heat up, so do the scams. The FOX 8 Defenders break down the Better Business Bureau's top five summer scams.more>>
The New Orleans Inspector General says the Sewerage & Water Board should follow the example of other cities when it comes to reducing lead exposure in the city's drinking water.more>>
Lafourche Parish deputies said a man who faces sexual battery charges in Terrebonne Parish, now faces similar charges in Lafourche Parish.more>>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Bruce Simmons was welcomed back to work with a special ceremony Thursday.more>>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.more>>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.more>>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.more>>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.more>>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."more>>
