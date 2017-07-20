N.O. Inspector General says residents may have been unknowingly exposed to elevated levels of lead

The New Orleans inspector general issues a scathing report about the Sewerage and Water Board. The IG says residents may have been unknowingly exposed to elevated levels of lead in the drinking water.more>>
The Office of the Inspector General’s report about the risk of lead contamination in the water left some residents furious over the fact they weren’t informed their businesses or homes could be at risk.more>>
FOX 8 uncovers growing concerns about lead in New Orleans' drinking water. The Sewerage and Water Board tells us it is confident the city's water was safe. But an independent researcher from LSU says she has consistently found detectable lead in the hundreds of buildings that she's sampled.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards disagreed with suggestions that New Orleans police officers should use stop and frisk as a crime fighting tool.more>>
Each year, con artists defraud people out of millions of dollars, and experts say as temperatures heat up, so do the scams. The FOX 8 Defenders break down the Better Business Bureau's top five summer scams.more>>
The New Orleans Inspector General says the Sewerage & Water Board should follow the example of other cities when it comes to reducing lead exposure in the city's drinking water.more>>
Lafourche Parish deputies said a man who faces sexual battery charges in Terrebonne Parish, now faces similar charges in Lafourche Parish.more>>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Bruce Simmons was welcomed back to work with a special ceremony Thursday.more>>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.more>>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
A dog in Scotland reportedly gave birth to a green puppy - and apparently the colorful newborn is not the first of his kind.more>>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.more>>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.more>>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.more>>
A man is in jail after an electric shopping cart was stolen from an East Texas Walmart.more>>
