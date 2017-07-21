New Orleans begins homeless sweep Friday morning

Heat index values should top the 100-degree mark.more>>
Crews will begin a sweep through homeless areas in New Orleans Friday morning under the Pontchartrain Expressway.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards disagreed with suggestions that New Orleans police officers should use stop and frisk as a crime fighting tool.more>>
Each year, con artists defraud people out of millions of dollars, and experts say as temperatures heat up, so do the scams. The FOX 8 Defenders break down the Better Business Bureau's top five summer scams.more>>
The New Orleans Inspector General says the Sewerage & Water Board should follow the example of other cities when it comes to reducing lead exposure in the city's drinking water.more>>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.more>>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.more>>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.more>>
Video from the January arrest of a suspect accused of dealing drugs shows an officer placing a plastic bag into a can and hiding it under debris while two other officers look on.more>>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.more>>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."more>>
A US Food Service truck is involved in a wreck on I-26 at mile marker 191.more>>
