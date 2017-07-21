Your Weather Authority: Hot summer feel, high heat index

The hot summer-feel continues today with highs reaching the low to mid-90s. Heat index values should top the 100-degree mark.

A few spotty storms are possible as moisture returns to the area, but the better chance for rain comes this weekend.

Low pressure in the area will increase rain and cloud cover and keep highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend.

Another surge of dry, hot air looks to return early next week with little to no rain likely into Wednesday.

Highs will return to the mid-90s.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.