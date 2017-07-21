Woman arrested for animal cruelty smashes cigarette out on deputy

Officers in Washington Parish accused a woman of animal cruelty and putting out a cigarette on a deputy while she was being arrested.

Detectives were called to a house on Beck Graves Rd. on Wednesday to investigate dogs killing chickens at an adjacent address.

Deputies said the dogs were malnourished and living in an abandoned house filled with feces.

No food or water was provided at the house for the animals.

Responding to a report of dogs killing a neighbor’s chickens due to the dogs having been neglected, a detective identified the owner of the property as Christina M. Rester, 38.

She located Rester at her Mother’s residence on Highway 60 and escorted her back to the location on Beck Graves Rd.

Officers advised Rester of the complaint and reminded her of the leash law in Washington Parish.

When the detective tried to issue a summons to Rester, she became very belligerent, shouting profanity to the officers and refusing to sign the summons, according to the sheriff’s office.

As one of the deputies attempted to place handcuffs on Rester, she began to resist and pull away.

She struggled with the deputies and burned one of them on the arm with her cigarette, then smashed the lit cigarette on the other deputy’s uniform shirt.

Once handcuffed and placed in the rear seat of the patrol car, Rester continued to resist and verbally threatened the officers.

Rester was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and booked on three counts of cruelty to animals, three counts of public intimidation, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery on an officer with injury and an outstanding warrant.

She remains in jail with her bond set at $10,000.

The neglected dogs were properly cared for.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.