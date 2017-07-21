Woman arrested for animal cruelty smashes cigarette out on deputy

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is holding an on camera press briefing following the resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. She will also brief the press on other topics.more>>
A Galliano man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a toddler.more>>
Officers in Washington Parish accused a woman of animal cruelty and putting out a cigarette on a deputy while she was being arrested.more>>
Heat index values should top the 100-degree mark.more>>
Crews will begin a sweep through homeless areas in New Orleans Friday morning under the Pontchartrain Expressway.more>>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.more>>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.more>>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.more>>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.more>>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.more>>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.more>>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.more>>
A U.S. District Court judge awarded $222,695 in attorneys’ fees and $2,008 in costs to the plaintiffs in the case against the Rowan County clerk who denied them marriage licenses.more>>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.more>>
