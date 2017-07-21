Dat Dog hosts charity dog dressing contest

Dat Dog will celebrate National Hot Dog Day this Saturday with an extravaganza that will benefit the Son of Saint charity.

The celebration will take place at the Dat Dog on Freret Street starting at 3 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

The event features all-day happy hour hot dogs, raffles, free ice cream to the first 100 customers, a “Smash Bros.” gaming tournament, live dog portraits, a photo booth, and face painting.

During the celebration, Dat Dog will host a hot dog dressing contest to determine the next ‘Son of a Saint’ dog, which will be featured on the menu for a year. Dat Dog donates one dollar to the organization for each dog sold.

The competition will feature FOX 8’s own Rob Krieger, who plans to make a one-of-a-kind hot dog crowned with étouffée studded with Louisiana crawfish tails.

