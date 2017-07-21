Galliano man arrested, charged with raping a toddler

A Galliano man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a toddler.

According to initial reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department, Eric Matherne, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.

On Tuesday, deputies and detectives were called to Lady of the Sea Hospital General Hospital in Galliano doctors found signs of sexual abuse.

The child was later taken to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. Matherne was identified as a suspect and during questioning, admitted to raping the toddler.

Matherne was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux.

Bond was set at $500,000.

