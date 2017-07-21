NOPD search for N.O. East chop shop operator

The NOPD is searching for Edwin J. Smith for allegedly operating a chop shop and possessing multiple stolen vehicles on Chef Menteur Highway.

Seventh District detectives, NOPD Auto Theft Division and Investigators from the USPS executed a search warrant at 16538 Chef Menteur Highway on June 29. Investigators identified Smith as the operator a chop shop on the premises, which contained several stolen vehicles and property, including a stolen Postal Service tow truck.

A second search warrant executed on Smith's home in the 8000 block of Bass Street turned up more stolen property. The pickup truck seen in the photo is the last known vehicle to be driven by the Smith.

Police say Smith is currently wanted for multiple felonies, including nine counts of possessing stolen things and one count of theft of utility services.

This investigation is ongoing as seized property is still being identified.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.