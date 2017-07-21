Zurik: State Police commissioner resigns after FOX 8 investigation

Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.

A public official has resigned from a powerful state board, following a FOX 8 investigation earlier this week.

Calvin Braxton resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission Friday afternoon, just four days after our initial report.

Our investigation found Braxton threatened a state trooper who arrested his daughter for a DWI in 2015 and had the executive director of the commission fix traffic tickets.

The governor released a statement Friday afternoon:

Today, I accepted the resignation of Commissioner Braxton from the Louisiana State Police Commission. I believe he made the right decision. The law regarding the removal of a commission member dictates that, as the governor, I must preside over a public hearing. As such, it was critically important for me to remain impartial and review only the evidence before me. Due process is important. Public officials must hold themselves to the highest ethical standard, and I will accept nothing less as we consider a replacement on the commission.

Braxton released his own statement Friday, writing, "After unfounded allegations regarding my service and with deep consideration for family, I am resigning from this volunteer position effective today. As a family man, my first priority is to my family and I do not wish for them to have to deal with continuous attacks by the media and others."

Braxton never directly disputed the claims we found in an official State Police account: allegations that Braxton made threatening statements to the trooper who arrested Braxton's daughter.

