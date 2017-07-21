District C City Council race candidates discuss the issues

The busy campaign season involves more than just the New Orleans mayor’s race. City Council contests will be decided, including the District C race between incumbent Nadine Ramsey and Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who wants to return to the council.

"I ran in 2014 on a platform of creating positive issues regarding quality of life for my district. We talked about dealing with blight, which effects quality of life, workforce development, economic development and I've stood by those promises,” Ramsey said in an interview with FOX 8 News on Friday.

"I think there's been a lot of things that we had started when I was in office that just have not continued, and we really would like to see a lot of that working, especially in Algiers, we've seen increased blight and increased crime,” said Palmer.

Ramsey was asked to respond to that claim.

"I'm going to say that I'm going to stand on my record of community engagement, of economic development, of addressing quality of life issues, helping to resolve blight problems in our community," Ramsey said.

"When I was on the council, I created an Algiers Blight Committee and we met monthly we were actually able to tear down over 500 blighted units throughout Algiers, and that committee has not met, maybe once or twice throughout the entire tenure of the current council member," Palmer said.

And given the crime concerns in the French Quarter and across the city, both candidates agree that the New Orleans Police Department needs more officers on the street.

“Everyone is concerned about their neighborhood and about our city, and one of the first issues that come up is do we have enough police coverage, do we have enough officers. So I've been happy to take part in the cadet, in the graduation classes, also to secure funding, so that we can retain officers longer, we can give them training and we work very closely with the commanders that are represented in my three districts to define what the hotspots are, we go in and make sure that we have cameras that are working,” Ramsey stated.

Palmer also said she was on the council when money was added to provide for additional training classes for the NOPD.

"We have to have a strong police force, really, because the criminal element knows that we are short-manned and so we have to have more presence on the street because we all agree that community policing is really the first, and foremost step that we have to do and this increased crime is not just in the French Quarter, it's throughout Algiers and throughout District C,” said Palmer.

Palmer said she opened a business after leaving the council and has focused on rebuilding blighted and vacant houses in the area.

Ramsey said she has worked to bring new businesses to the community.

Both are confident about the success of their campaigns.

Election day is Oct. 14.

