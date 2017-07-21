Man fatally shot at Chef Menteur apartment complex - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man fatally shot at Chef Menteur apartment complex

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A male was shot and killed Friday in the Village de l'Est neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

No further information was available.

