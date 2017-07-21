Lakeview Harbor to leave Harrison Ave.

The restaurant has operated out of its current location for nearly a quarter century. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

The operators of a business some people consider a Lakeview staple need to find a new place to setup shop.

Lakeview Harbor workers announced on their Facebook page July 21 that they're shutting down their Harrison Avenue location in January.

The restaurant has operated out of its current location for nearly a quarter century. Its operator says the lease is not being renewed.

The restaurant owner hopes to find a new place to continue serving burgers and other casual dining fare.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.