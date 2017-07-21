Lakeview Harbor to leave Harrison Ave.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Lacombe-area woman after an autopsy revealed her death was not caused by the fire that engulfed her home late last week.more>>
Louisiana’s unemployment rate has hit a three-year low, though still ranks as one of the highest nationwide.more>>
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE)—The busy campaign season involves more than just the New Orleans mayor’s race. City Council contests will be decided, including the District “C” race between incumbent Nadine Ramsey, and Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who wants to return to the council. "I ran in 2014 on a platform of creating positive issues regarding quality of life for my district.more>>
Lakeview Harbor workers announced on their Facebook page that they're shutting down their Harrison Avenue location in January.more>>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.more>>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.more>>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.more>>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.more>>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.more>>
