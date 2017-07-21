French Quarter theft suspects caught on surveillance



Two men seen in an image from a surveillance camera may have teamed up on a theft in the French Quarter.

The NOPD is looking for information that could help identify the men they suspect are behind the theft July 16 in the 500 block of Royal Street.

According to police the man in the blue shirt and distressed jeans allegedly stole the victims laptop bag as the man in the white t-shirt and jeans acted as a lookout.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

