FOX 8 Investigates: Health experts say water isn't the only lead exposure danger

Health experts say water isn't the only place where people can be exposed to lead. And, that could be a concern, especially for parents of young children.more>>
There is a warning about aggressive door-to-door sales people from out of town, canvassing area neighborhoods.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Lacombe-area woman after an autopsy revealed her death was not caused by the fire that engulfed her home late last week.more>>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.more>>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.more>>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.more>>
The fire broke out at the Old Shuford Mill on Falls Avenue in Granite Falls, right across the street from the Granite Falls Police Department.more>>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.more>>
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.more>>
