Drive killed in single vehicle crash in Houma

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Houma early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on LA 660 near Goodman Court.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Steven Belanger of Houma was driving his Dodge pick-up truck on LA 660 when he entered a curve in the road and ran off of the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a driveway and rolled over multiple times.

State Troopers say Belanger, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. A standard toxicology test is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.