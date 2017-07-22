NOPD seeks five attackers in French Quarter assault

New Orleans police believe these males were involved in an assault in robbery in the French Quarter (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans Police say five unknown males assaulted and robbed a man near the heart of the French Quarter. Investigators need help finding the perpetrators.

Officers released images of the five people they believe are involved in the attack.

It happened Friday morning around 6:15 a.m. The 20-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of St. Louis and Chartres streets.

The alleged attackers are wearing a red t-shirt, grey tank top and orange pants. Police say they struck the victim. Officers did not release information on what role the other two males played in the assault.

The perpetrators took a wallet and cell phone then fled the scene, according to the NOPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

