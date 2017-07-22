Heavy Showers Inundate Businesses, Cars and Underpasses across Metro

President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.more>>
Authorities say a captain and six fishermen were on a charter fishing trip when their 25-foot bay boat struck an underwater well head.Three of the men were ejected from the boat on impact. One of the three ejected, died.more>>
Heavy afternoon thunderstorms flooded homes, cars, and businesses from Mid-City, to Metairie, and into Lakeview.more>>
Shortly after 9:00 a.m, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 121 Seville Court. When deputies arrived they discovered Rondy Vernon, 37, with a single stab wound to the chest.more>>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.more>>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.more>>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.more>>
