Heavy showers inundate businesses, cars and underpasses across metro area

President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.more>>
Shortly after 9:00 a.m, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 121 Seville Court. When deputies arrived they discovered Rondy Vernon, 37, with a single stab wound to the chest.more>>
Heavy afternoon thunderstorms flooded homes, cars and businesses from Mid-City, to Metairie and into Lakeview.more>>
The final five players on our Saints Countdown are here but unfortunately for the franchise, injury questions loom large over the beginning of the list.more>>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.more>>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.more>>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.more>>
A girl, 10, was being pulled on a paddle board behind a boat driven by her father when she decided to take a dip. That's when a fish decided to attack.more>>
