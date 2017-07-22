One dead following domestic dispute in St. Tammany

One man is dead after an apparent domestic dispute that occurred earlier today at a residence in the Huntwyck Village subdivision in Slidell.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 121 Seville Court. When deputies arrived they discovered Rondy Vernon, 37, with a single stab wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The investigation led to the arrest of the victim’s long-time live-in companion, Michelle Adams, 31. She was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of manslaughter.

Vernon and Adams lived at the residence with their three children who were at home at the time of the incident. The children are now in the care of family members.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.