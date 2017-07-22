One dead, three injured, after boating accident near Cocodrie

A boating accident in Terrebonne parish leaves a one fisherman dead and three injured.

According to a Terrebonne Parish sheriff's office report, it happened Friday, July 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m. in Lake Baree near Cocodrie, La.

Authorities say a captain and six fishermen were on a charter fishing trip when their 25-foot bay boat struck an underwater well head.Three of the men were ejected from the boat on impact. One of the three ejected, died. Deputies identified him as 36-year-old Jacob E. Fulmer II from Ector Texas.

The other two men were rescued and treated for minor injuries.

The boat accident is now being investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard.

