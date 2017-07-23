NOPD: Suspect attempts to rob restaurant through drive-thru window

President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fast food restaurant early Sunday morning.more>>
Shortly after 9:00 a.m, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 121 Seville Court. When deputies arrived they discovered Rondy Vernon, 37, with a single stab wound to the chest.more>>
Heavy afternoon thunderstorms flooded homes, cars and businesses from Mid-City, to Metairie and into Lakeview.more>>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.more>>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.more>>
Heavy rain across the Tri-State caused some flash flooding in parts of northern Kentucky overnight Sunday.more>>
