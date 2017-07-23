NOPD: Suspect attempts to rob restaurant through drive-thru window

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fast food restaurant early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight at the Wendy’s in the 3600 block of General DeGaulle Drive.

The victim told police that a red 4-door vehicle pulled up to the drive-thru window and the rear passenger got out of the vehicle. The suspect then pulled out a semi-automatic weapon and demanded all of the money from the register.

Police say the victim did not comply with the suspect, closed the drive-thru window and ran away.

The vehicle fled the drive-thru and headed eastbound on General DeGaulle Dr. and then in an unknown direction.

