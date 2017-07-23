Nicondra: Low pressure triggers storms Sunday

After flooding rains on Saturday, Sunday's down pours were not quite as dramatic. We are seeing a low pressure system track across the area allowing more than average coverage. The low will continue to pull away from us over the next few hours.

Storms will continue to increase in coverage as we finish the weekend with an area of low pressure just off shore. The opportunity for some of them to be briefly strong with lots of lightning and heavy downpours continues. The extra rain and clouds did help keep temperatures a few degrees less hot that it was this past week. Highs should stay around 90.

Monday into Tuesday high pressure moves into the area allowing drier sinking air to build into the region next week turning things hot again with only spotty storms. The North Shore will have a better chance for showers with a stalled boundary to the northeast. Highs could reach the mid 90's and the heat index will reach to around 105 at times without widespread rain.

There is no tropical development expected in the foreseeable future.

