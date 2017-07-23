Rummel WR Ja'Marr Chase commits to Florida - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Rummel WR Ja'Marr Chase commits to Florida

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Chase will be entering his senior season this fall with Rummel. Source: Nola.com Chase will be entering his senior season this fall with Rummel. Source: Nola.com
Rummel wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase verbally committed to the University of Florida tonight. The senior wideout visited Gainesville this weekend. Chase, one of the top prospects in the state for the class of 2018, chose the Gators over LSU and TCU.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is ranked a four-star recruit by 247 Sports. 

