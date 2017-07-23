Andrew Stevenson's rapid rise continues after LSU career

Andrew Stevenson struggled at the plate as a freshman at LSU in 2013, batting just .193, but his defense was extraordinary enough to encourage coach Paul Mainieri to start the Lafayette native in 33 of the Tigers' games that season. Now a pro, Stevenson's glove is again forcing his team's hand.

A month after turning 23, Stevenson participated in the AAA All-Star Game. Just two weeks later, he has now been called up to the Washington Nationals. He played Sunday against the Diamondbacks going hitless in two at-bats.

He is the 73rd LSU product to make it to the MLB and his call-up was celebrated by a former teammate, Alex Bregman:

Congrats to @astevenson6 on the call up!!! — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) July 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.