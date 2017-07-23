LSU Dental School closed Monday due to flooding

The LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry campus will be closed on Monday due to a power outage and damage caused by flooding. The outage affected the telephone and computer network systems, preventing staffers at the clinic access to information to call patients.

According to an school spokesperson, when the system is restored, the patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments. The spokesperson adds that the Dental and Medical Primary Care Clinic at 1111 Florida Avenue was not affected.

Heavy rainfall in the area resulted in flooding in the basements of the main buildings on the dental school campus. As much as 1 1/2 feet of water was discovered in the buildings. Crews are in the process of repairing electrical equipment that was damaged. At this time, officials are unsure if the campus will reopen on Tuesday. Updates will be posted on the schools website at www.lsuhsc.edu and on the campus's Facebook (www.facebook/LSUHSC) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/LSUHealthNO) pages.

