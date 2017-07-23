LSU Dental School closed Monday due to flooding - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LSU Dental School closed Monday due to flooding

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: LSU Health Source: LSU Health
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry campus will be closed on Monday due to a power outage and damage caused by flooding. The outage affected the telephone and computer network systems, preventing staffers at the clinic access to information to call patients. 

According to an school spokesperson, when the system is restored, the patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments. The spokesperson adds that the Dental and Medical Primary Care Clinic at 1111 Florida Avenue was not affected. 

Heavy rainfall in the area resulted in flooding in the basements of the main buildings on the dental school campus. As much as 1 1/2 feet of water was discovered in the buildings. Crews are in the process of repairing electrical equipment that was damaged. At this time, officials are unsure if the campus will reopen on Tuesday. Updates will be posted on the schools website at www.lsuhsc.edu and on the campus's Facebook (www.facebook/LSUHSC) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/LSUHealthNO) pages. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bush's Baked Beans announces voluntary recall

    Bush's Baked Beans announces voluntary recall

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:14:18 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:14:18 GMT

    Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.  

    more>>

    Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.  

    more>>

  • After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    more>>

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    more>>

  • NASA issues warning: You may have a bad pair of eclipse glasses

    NASA issues warning: You may have a bad pair of eclipse glasses

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-07-21 15:22:03 GMT
    The path of the total solar eciipse on August 21, 2017 crosses directly over Columbia and the Midlands. (Source: NASA)The path of the total solar eciipse on August 21, 2017 crosses directly over Columbia and the Midlands. (Source: NASA)

    As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed. 

    more>>

    As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly