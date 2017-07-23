Local participating in underwater experiment - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local participating in underwater experiment

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
A Houma native, and Navy veteran is taking part in a unique experiment 60 feet below the ocean off of Key West Florida. Todd Curlin, a diver for the U.S. Navy is part of a six-member team participating in research diving expeditions out of an underwater dormitory and laboratory called "Aquarius". 

The work being done, in the 43-foot long, 81-ton, underwater lab, is being performed in conjunction with Florida International University. His mission will last for ten more days in the Florida Keys national sanctuary near Key Largo. 

If you want to watch the crew at work, click here

