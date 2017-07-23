Veteran, 92, attacked while protecting his flags

Ninety-two-year-old Marine veteran Howard Banks, who is blind, was protecting his American and Marine flags, which have been stolen and destroyed before, when the suspect knocked him down. (Source: CNN/KTVT)

KAUFMAN, TX (KTVT/CNN) - At age 92. World War II veteran Howard Banks is legally blind, but his memory is sharp.

On July 11, a day before his birthday, the Marine heard someone outside pulling his American flag down. So he went outside to investigate.

“I walked out, hanging onto the railing, and stepped down. That must’ve startled them,” Banks said.

Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.

“They could see me. I couldn’t see them. I turned and looked in the other direction, and about then - wham! One of them knocked me down,” Banks said.

Whoever did it took off. Neighbors rushed in to help Banks up. His knee was left a little twisted, he said, and he suffered bumps and bruises.

But he said that can’t stop him from his life’s mission, to honor veterans who sacrifice and serve.

“I think we all had that same feeling, that that flag was our identity. We were Americans,” he said.”The fact that I’m getting older, and the less I can do, at least I can still do that.”

Banks didn’t hear who attacked him. Meanwhile, family, neighbors and police are keeping a close watch on Banks and his flags.

