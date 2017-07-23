Man wanted for kidnapping woman in CBD - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man wanted for kidnapping woman in CBD

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: NOPD Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are searching for a man wanted for a kidnapping which took place outside a downtown business. 

According to police, the suspect and the female victim were having drinks and playing video games inside of the business in the 1200 block of Poydras Street, around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The suspect and the woman got into an argument which turned into a physical fight inside of the business. The man followed the woman outside the business before hitting her multiple times and punching her in the head, knocking her unconscious. With the help of another person, the suspect put the woman inside of a blue Toyota Tundra and drove away. 

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.   

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

