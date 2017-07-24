New Orleans Police: Officer working off-duty detail shot in leg

New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.more>>
Trump, GOP-led Congress on a possible collision course over a Russia sanctions package that demands Congress' permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties to be leveled against Moscow.more>>
Authorities say a captain and six fishermen were on a charter fishing trip when their 25-foot bay boat struck an underwater well head.Three of the men were ejected from the boat on impact. One of the three ejected, died.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a woman who was reported missing from Bourbon Street.more>>
Thousands of people are wrapping up four days of festivities in celebration of the cocktail. 'Tales of the Cocktail' brought in food and beverage experts from all over the country, to learn the latest about the industry, but also,to give back.more>>
