New Orleans Police: Officer working off-duty detail shot in leg

A police officer's life was in danger at this intersection, according to the NOPD (FOX 8)

New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.

The incident happened at the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Camp. St. on Sunday morning around 1 a.m.

The officer was working a private-paid detail in the neighborhood when a light-colored SUV approached his car.

The NOPD said at least one young person fired one shot into the officer's car. The bullet hit him in the leg. Police do not believe the injured officer fired back. Investigators at the scene were looking through a red car with police dash lights.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said the officer is at a hospital in good condition. Harrison did not release the identity of the officer who was shot.

The victim is a veteran police officer. He was in a private vehicle but wearing his uniform.

Jefferson Parish Council At-Large Chris Roberts said in a Facebook post that the officer was shot by juveniles.

He said several agencies were searching for a silver SUV with its windows shot out.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

