New Orleans police release identity of officer injured in Uptown shooting

Police are searching for this vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting. (Source: NOPD)

A police officer's life was in danger at this intersection, according to the NOPD (FOX 8)

New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.

The incident happened at the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Camp. St. on Monday morning around 1 a.m.

The officer, identified as Chris Abbott, was working a private-paid detail in the neighborhood when a light-colored SUV approached his car.

The officer pulled to the side of the road and the other vehicle slowed as it passed the officer’s car. An unknown occupant of the vehicle fired a weapon multiple times at the officer, striking him once. The bullet struck Abbott in the leg.

The NOPD described the perpetrator as "young." Police do not believe the injured officer fired back. Investigators at the scene were looking through a red car with police dash lights.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said Abbott is at a hospital in good condition. Harrison did not release the identity of the officer who was shot.

The victim is a veteran police officer. He was in a private vehicle but wearing his uniform.

Jefferson Parish Council At-Large Chris Roberts said in a Facebook post that the officer was shot by juveniles.

He said several agencies were searching for a silver SUV with its windows shot out.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

