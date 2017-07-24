New Orleans police release identity of officer injured in Uptown shooting

Here in the South, we all love our comfort food. It can be a challenge to balance healthy and cravings, but this dish is the perfect combination of the two! You probably didn’t know that zucchini has more potassium than a banana!more>>
New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.more>>
The LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry campus will be closed on Monday due to a power outage and damage caused by flooding.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department Fatality Section is investigating a traffic fatality that claimed the life of an unidentified male motorcyclist.more>>
Trump, GOP-led Congress on a possible collision course over a Russia sanctions package that demands Congress' permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties to be leveled against Moscow.more>>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.more>>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.more>>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.more>>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.more>>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.more>>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.more>>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.more>>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.more>>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.more>>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.more>>
