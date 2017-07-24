NOPD responds to officer 'life in danger' call

A police officer's life was in danger at this intersection, according to the NOPD (FOX 8)

New Orleans police were called to an incident where an officer’s life was in danger in the Uptown area.

The incident happened at the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Camp. St. on Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. The NOPD did not release any other information.

Investigators at the scene were looking through a red car with police dash lights.

Jefferson Parish Council At-Large Chris Roberts said in a Facebook post that the officer was shot by juveniles.

He said several agencies were searching for a silver SUV with its windows shot out.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

