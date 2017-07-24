Motorcycle driver falls to death after crash on I-10

The New Orleans Police Department Fatality Section is investigating a traffic fatality that claimed the life of an unidentified male motorcyclist. The crash happened on I-10 West near Perdido St. on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound in the left lane on I-10 West. For unknown reasons, he apparently lost control and struck the guardrail.

The male motorcyclist was ejected from the Harley Davidson motorcycle and landed on the right lane of the ground level South Claiborne Ave. west bound onramp near Perdido St.

Emergency Medical Paramedics arrived on the scene and rendered medical aid, still the male cyclist died on the scene.

Blood and alcohol tests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The Coroner’s Office will conduct an official autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

