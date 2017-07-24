David: Hot, mostly dry week ahead

"Anytime anybody gets shot in your neighborhood that's shocking and unfortunate, obviously,” said Kevin Burke, who lives in the Uptown neighborhood where Officer Abbott was shot in the leg shortly after 1 a.m.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left one man dead.more>>
Much drier weather returns on Tuesday and for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will soar into the middle 90s with very low rain chances.more>>
Saints wide receiver Travin Dural is off the non football injury list and will be healthy for the start of camp, a source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. The former LSU Tiger is expected to compete for the team's fourth and fifth wide receiver position. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.more>>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.more>>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.more>>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.more>>
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a woman who was reported missing from Bourbon Street.more>>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.more>>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.more>>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.more>>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.more>>
