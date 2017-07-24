David: Hot, mostly dry week ahead - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Much drier weather returns on Tuesday and for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will soar into the middle 90s with very low rain chances.

The best  chance for a few spotty storms will be Tuesday, and then mostly dry conditions are expected into Friday.

By the weekend an unusually strong cold front for late July will approach the area. This will increase moisture and bring a chance for showers and storms. Some of them may be strong. It appears the cold front will actually move into the Gulf of Mexico some time on Sunday.

Slightly lower humidity (we'll take what we can get) arrives on Monday. Summertime feel and moisture moves back quickly after that.

There is no tropical development expected in the foreseeable future.

