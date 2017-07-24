Source: Saints WR Travin Dural will be ready for camp - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Source: Saints WR Travin Dural will be ready for camp

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Dural will be competing for the fourth or fifth WR spot. FOX 8 Dural will be competing for the fourth or fifth WR spot. FOX 8
Saints wide receiver Travin Dural is off the non football injury list and will be healthy for the start of camp, a source confirmed to FOX 8 sports.

The former LSU Tiger is expected to compete for the team's fourth and fifth wide receiver position. 

