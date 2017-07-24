Source: Saints WR Travin Dural will be ready for camp

Andrew Stevenson struggled at the plate as a freshman at LSU in 2013, batting just .193, but his defense was extraordinary enough to encourage coach Paul Mainieri to start the Lafayette native in 33 of the Tigers' games that season. Now a pro, Stevenson's glove is again forcing his team's hand. A month after turning 23, Stevenson participated in the AAA All-Star Game. Just two weeks later, he has now been called up to the Washington Nationals. He did not play Sunday against the Diamo...