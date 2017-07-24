JPSO investigates homicide in Harvey - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

JPSO investigates homicide in Harvey

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
HARVEY, LA (WVUE) -

Someone was shot Monday morning in Harvey.

It happened in the 4200 block of Lac Du Bay Dr. in Harvey around noon.

The victim is a male, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

