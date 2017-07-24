NOPD officer who survived 2 shootings shot again while working detail

Troy Dannen took over the Tulane athletic department in December of 2015. Only months into his new gig, the "Angry Wave" received a rebirth under the new AD.more>>
Troy Dannen took over the Tulane athletic department in December of 2015. Only months into his new gig, the "Angry Wave" received a rebirth under the new AD.more>>
As Congressman Steve Scalise recovers from a gunshot wound, an Alabama representative is being criticized for using - in his own campaign ads - recordings from the day Scalise was shot.more>>
As Congressman Steve Scalise recovers from a gunshot wound, an Alabama representative is being criticized for using - in his own campaign ads - recordings from the day Scalise was shot.more>>
Fire investigators are on the scene of a car fire that erupted near some gas pumps in Terrytown.more>>
Fire investigators are on the scene of a car fire that erupted near some gas pumps in Terrytown.more>>
Kenner police said two teenagers were shot Monday afternoon on Williams Boulevard.more>>
Kenner police said two teenagers were shot Monday afternoon on Williams Boulevard.more>>
"Anytime anybody gets shot in your neighborhood that's shocking and unfortunate, obviously,” said Kevin Burke, who lives in the Uptown neighborhood where Officer Abbott was shot in the leg shortly after 1 a.m.more>>
"Anytime anybody gets shot in your neighborhood that's shocking and unfortunate, obviously,” said Kevin Burke, who lives in the Uptown neighborhood where Officer Abbott was shot in the leg shortly after 1 a.m.more>>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.more>>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.more>>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.more>>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.more>>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.more>>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.more>>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.more>>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.more>>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.more>>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.more>>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.more>>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.more>>