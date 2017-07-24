NOPD officer who survived 2 shootings shot again while working detail

New Orleans police Officer Christopher Abbott, who has already survived two shootings, was released from the hospital after being shot again Monday.

"Anytime anybody gets shot in your neighborhood that's shocking and unfortunate, obviously,” said Kevin Burke, who lives in the Uptown neighborhood where Abbott was shot in the leg shortly after 1 a.m.

Abbott was sitting in a private vehicle while working a paid security detail in the area of Camp Street and Jefferson Avenue. The officer was wearing his NOPD uniform and had police lights on the dash of his car.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said the SUV involved in the shooting passed the officer’s vehicle and then someone inside opened fire.

"At some point, fired a round from that vehicle into the officer's vehicle,” Harrison told reporters at a news conference shortly after the shooting occurred.

He said the investigation was ongoing, but at this point investigators don't think Abbott returned fire or was pursuing the SUV at the time of the shooting.

Police released surveillance video of the dark-colored SUV. Harrison said the vehicle’s rear windshield may be shattered or removed.

This isn't the first time Abbott has been shot. In 1998, he was shot in the chest after stopping a suspect in a public housing project. In that case, the round hit his protective vest. In 2001, he was shot again when he approached a man who was carrying a gun.

Monday's crime left some residents incredulous.

“This is one of the safest areas in the city. I don't know what happened last night, but you know the crime is just out of control and needs to stop,” said Daniel Kottemann as he rode his bike near the shooting scene.

"Yeah, for the most part this is a pretty safe area, and things happen every now and again, but I mean, I feel safe here,” said Burke.

Police believe the shooter is a “very” young male. Anyone with information that can help investigators solve the crime should call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

