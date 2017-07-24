NOPD: Man found fatally shot in Desire neighborhood - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Man found fatally shot in Desire neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left one man dead. According to police, officers were called to the scene, Monday, at the intersection of France Road and Almonaster Avenue.  

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

